Steps Taken For Higher Education To Minority's Students: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken numerous steps to provide higher education to students of religious minorities to excel in life

He was addressing the 'Minority Youth Exposure Programme Khyber Pakhtunkhwa', organised by the Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religion and Minority Affairs, KPK in a local hotel.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that a two per cent quota had been introduced in higher education institutions in Punjab as education was the best ladder to progress in life while other provinces were also encouraged to follow suit.

The minister said the government was providing ample opportunities in every field by ensuring access to higher education for deserving and brilliant youth through various scholarship programs, adding that religious minorities were in a safer and better environment than other countries.

He said that minority communities' students would surely get their rightful place with their hard work and dedication.

The minister paid tributes to the parents for ensuring the education of their children and assured his support to the cause of education in the country.

On the occasion, the youth belonging to different universities of KPK praised the steps taken for the welfare of religious minorities in Punjab.

