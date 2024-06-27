Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE), Chairman Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Thursday said that steps were taken to ensure the preparation and delivery of more than 80,000 certificates of students pending for decades.

He expressed these views while talking to media regarding two-year performance of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education as BBISE chairman.

He said that he was taking measures to develop BBISE in each sector by introducing reforms in this board since he took charge of his office in 2022.

Baloch said that he had brought initiatives based on innovation to provide facilities to students in the province in limited resources of the board.

He said that he introduced mobile application "Digital Attendance and Monitoring System" for examination invigilators, with the help of the application, online attendance data of candidates and examination staff, online roll number slips through QR code.

The chairman informed that under the BBISE Act 2019, two new fully functional board offices (Makran and Loralai) have been approved and their functioning has been ensured.

Establishment of three new board office sub-branches including Rukhshan, Jhob and Sabi, where the facilities related to the board office are available to the students at their doorstep, he said.

Baloch said that electronic screen marking based on Standard Learning Outcomes (SLOs) has been started in board examinations and provision of item banks for questions in various subject examinations where thousands of different methods of questions have been made available.

Online service will facilitate provision and acquisition of detailed marks certificate, original and duplicate certificate and mark sheet verification, migration certificate, original or duplicate certificate and other documents for moving from one board to another or to another university made easy and introduction of electronic screen marking of various subjects including 9th and 10th Computer Science, Economics and Education, 11th and 12th Computer Science, Principal of Accounting, Principal of Economics, Principal of Commerce, business Mathematics, Commercial Geography, Computer Studies, Banking and Business Statistics subjects are included, he said.

Chairman BBISE said that giving online access to the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) for verification of credentials and educational documents of the students of the province has made it possible to save time and make the verification process transparent.

He said that software has also been released and the agreement with One Link Direct for timely payment of online fees was in final stages.

Baloch informed that he has been honored with several letters of appreciation and certificates by IBBC for his reforms in line with contemporary requirements.