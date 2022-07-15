Steps taken for providing relief to people in rain hit areas: Ziaullah Langu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday said that measures were being taken to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a visit to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review measures of recent monsoon rain and flood situation of the province.

He was briefed about the current flood situation in the province after the recent monsoon rains.

Ziaullah Langu said that PDMA was monitoring the flood situation round the clock and conducting relief activities in the affected areas.

The relief and rehabilitation operation was being reviewed through control room, he added.

He said that the second spell of monsoon rains was causing more losses and they were trying their best to help the affected people with all available resources.

"Rescue and relief operations are underway in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and district administration", Mir Zia Langu said.

He said that all concerned deputy commissioners had been directed to continue monitoring the flood situation.

The adviser to CM directed the concerned departments to ensure elimination of encroachments near canals to avoid flood situation during rains.