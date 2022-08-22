UrduPoint.com

Steps Taken For Provision Of Relief To Rain-affected Families: Fayyaz Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Steps taken for provision of relief to rain-affected families: Fayyaz Butt

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt Monday said that all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to the families affected by the flash flood caused by recent spells of torrential rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt Monday said that all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to the families affected by the flash flood caused by recent spells of torrential rains.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner's office, Dadu here on Monday.

He said that they were ensuring timely relief to the families affected by the recent spell of monsoon rains in Karachi and its suburban areas. Special relief and rehabilitation teams had been constituted for provision of food and medical aid in order to reduce the difficulties of affected people, he added.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan People's Party Dadu's District General Secretary Sardar Ghulam Dastgir Gurro, Sindh Assembly Members Pir Mujibur Rahman, Shajila Laghari, Dadu District General Secretary Mumtaz Ali Jokhio and other relevant officers.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken to provide relief to the rain affected families. Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Fayyaz Ali Butt instructed the officers that there should not be any further delay in providing relief to the rain-affected families as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given strict instructions to provide immediate relief to the rain-affected masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Flood Dadu All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

3 officers transferred in minor reshuffle

3 officers transferred in minor reshuffle

6 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

6 minutes ago
 Sajid Turi meets Iranian Envoy to address pilgrims ..

Sajid Turi meets Iranian Envoy to address pilgrims' problems

6 minutes ago
 15 falcons confiscated

15 falcons confiscated

6 minutes ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

19 minutes ago
 Revised Data Shows UK's 2020 GDP Hit 300-Year Low ..

Revised Data Shows UK's 2020 GDP Hit 300-Year Low of 11% - Statistics Office

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.