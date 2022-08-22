Steps taken for provision of relief to rain-affected families: Fayyaz Butt

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt Monday said that all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to the families affected by the flash flood caused by recent spells of torrential rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt Monday said that all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to the families affected by the flash flood caused by recent spells of torrential rains.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner's office, Dadu here on Monday.

He said that they were ensuring timely relief to the families affected by the recent spell of monsoon rains in Karachi and its suburban areas. Special relief and rehabilitation teams had been constituted for provision of food and medical aid in order to reduce the difficulties of affected people, he added.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan People's Party Dadu's District General Secretary Sardar Ghulam Dastgir Gurro, Sindh Assembly Members Pir Mujibur Rahman, Shajila Laghari, Dadu District General Secretary Mumtaz Ali Jokhio and other relevant officers.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken to provide relief to the rain affected families. Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Fayyaz Ali Butt instructed the officers that there should not be any further delay in providing relief to the rain-affected families as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given strict instructions to provide immediate relief to the rain-affected masses.