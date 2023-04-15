Steps taken for smooth traffic flow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan Saturday said that more than four hundred officials have been assigned duties to provide travel facilities to the citizens going to the markets for Eid shopping.

He said this while talking to media men in a briefing regarding the uninterrupted traffic during the Eid days. He said instruction has been passed to the traffic authorities to take legal action against the violators of the no parking zone including lifting the vehicles using forklifts.

Peshawar City Traffic Police Peshawar officers and personnel are performing duty in three shifts. There are 54 chip raiders under the Peshawar plan who are patrolling in their respective sectors, Qamar Hayat Khan said.

He said 18 forklifts are doing operations against vehicles parked in nine parking areas, Chief Traffic Officer said. Two awareness camps have been set up in Peshawar to ensure the flow of traffic and implementation of traffic rules, Qamar Hayat Khan said.

Actions are underway against those using black glasses, unregistered vehicles, non-specimen and fancy number plates, Chief Traffic Officer said. Motorcycle bargain owners have been obliged to give motorcycles in installments after registration, Qamar Hayat Khan said.

He said actions against one-wheelers are continuing across the city. He said, during operations, motorcycles are confiscated under 523/550 and locked in the terminal. One-wheeling youths are kept in custody until their parents give a written guarantee, Qamar Hayat Khan informed.

He said the services of the Traffic Volunteer Force have been procured for the flow of traffic. The students of various colleges involved in the volunteer force are ensuring the flow of traffic along with the traffic officials and officials in the various markets of the city, Qamar Hayat Khan said.

Peshawar City Traffic Police Peshawar volunteer force members are also giving awareness to citizens about traffic rules, he said, adding, "Action against those who park vehicles and motorcycles in nine parking zones across the city and encroachments."Peshawar City Traffic Police Peshawar's FM Radio 88.6 also informs people about the traffic system of the city, Qamar Hayat Khan said. For any information related to Peshawar traffic dial our helpline 1915, Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan informed.