Steps taken for transparent conduct of SSC exams 2025

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration is taking effective steps to ensure the transparent and peaceful conduct of the matriculation examinations 2025 across the district.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam paid a visit to various examination centers to thoroughly inspect the arrangements.

According to the district administration, he reviewed the presence of staff, cleanliness standards, and the functionality of CCTV cameras installed for security purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district administration was committed to ensuring quality education and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He emphasized that modern technology was being utilized to completely eliminate cheating, and monitoring systems were being made more effective.

