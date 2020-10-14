UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Taken To Bring Down Inflation: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Steps taken to bring down inflation: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said the government had already taken solid steps to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans that's why the country was facing the biggest challenge of inflation.

The minister said the micro economic indicators were showing positive signs due to prudent policies and strategies of the PTI government. "The people appreciated the development projects launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit with opposition parties for legislation on different issues, except for giving national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

38 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

30 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

30 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

32 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.