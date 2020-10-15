Steps taken to bring down inflation: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said the government had already taken solid steps to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans that's why the country was facing the biggest challenge of inflation.

The minister said the micro economic indicators were showing positive signs due to prudent policies and strategies of the PTI government. "The people appreciated the development projects launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit with opposition parties for legislation on different issues, except for giving national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to them.