Steps Taken To Control Coronavirus Giving Results : Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said efforts made to stop coronavirus are now giving desirable results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said efforts made to stop coronavirus are now giving desirable results.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at his office here on Saturday to review measures taken to control COVID-19, results of the smart lockdown and arrangements made to provide treatment for the covid-19 affacted patients.

He said by the grace of Allah,The Almighty, 65,009 patients had been recovered out of 89,465 infected patients in Punjab so far. He said that so far 634,246 tests had been conducted in the province.

He revealed that 442 patients were infected whereas eight people died with corona during the last 24 hours, adding that better results were being surfaced because of smart lockdown.

The number of patients in hospitals had significantly decreased.

The numbers of High Dependency Units in Punjab were 2,546 out of which 2,240 High Dependency Units were still vacated. Similarly, in Punjab there were 507 out of 600 in ICUs were vacated. While in Lahore, out of 508 High Dependency Units 442 were still freed and out of 210 ICUs in Lahore 166 were empty.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had provided all necessary resources for treatment of corona-affected patients.

He said that SOPs should strictly be got implemented on Eidul Adha. He appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures while performing sacrifices.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the chief secretary,the additional chief secretary Infrastructure and others.

