Steps taken to control smog in Punjab reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday directed the industries department to ensure the establishment of cement plants away from populated areas, switching over brick kilns to zigzag technology and usage of Eco-friendly fuels in the industry.

This was informed in the 2nd meeting chaired by Finance Minister to review the steps taken to control smog in Punjab. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Energy Minister attended the meeting through video link while provincial environment minister Muhammad Rizwan, head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Additional IG Punjab and concern officials of different departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that teams of the environment protection department were constituted to check the breaking of stones in the cement industry alongside environmental pollution.

Additionally, awareness campaigns were already conducted across the province by the environment protection department.

The meeting was also informed that details were sought from all departments concern about the steps taken to control smog.

The minister instructed that timeline for transforming the brick kilns on zigzag technology should be followed strictly while police and transport department should ensure stopping the smoke emitting and non-fitness certificates vehicles plying on roads.

Furthermore, purchase of Eco-friendly vehicles should be ensured in the purchase of cars and buses by the government institutions. The environment protection department should ensure that all departments strictly follow the recommendations of the smog control committee.

Hashim Jawan Bahkt said the province was already facing health management challenges due to COVID-19 while smog can added the challenges so timely action could avert the smog. He ordered that all departments should come up with the report about the steps taken to control the smog by the respective departments. The committee should be updated what steps taken to shift thebrick kilns on zigzag technology, what is progress on installation of machineryto measure environmental protection.