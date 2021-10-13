(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that steps have been taken to enhance education facilities in newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that steps have been taken to enhance education facilities in newly merged districts.

He said this in a meeting with provincial minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan at his office.

He said that following the directives of CM Mahmood Khan pragmatic decision have been taken to improve education facilities in merged areas.

He also highlighted sacrifices rendered by the tribal people in maintaining peace and said that all their concerns would be considered properly and they would be brought in national mainstream.

He said that CM has approved three new colleges for Bajaur while foundation stone of boys and girls colleges would be laid in tehsil Salarzai and Utmankhek this year.

He said that survey would soon be launched to establish new colleges and universities in merged areas.