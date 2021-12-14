Steps taken to enhance efficiency of Info Dept: GB Info Minister

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Tuesday said steps were being taken to enhance the efficiency of the Information Department

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Tuesday said steps were being taken to enhance the efficiency of the Information Department.

He expressed these views while addressing a function arranged by employees of the Information Department GB.

He said that the Secretary Information was a capable and talented officer and under his leadership the institution would flourish.

He further said that implementation of regularization act has already started and now other employees would also benefit from regularization act.

There would be good news for contingent paid employees also, he added. The minister said through sincere efforts we could make Pakistan, the tiger of Asia.

He said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to improve the system at all levels. He further said that digitization would solve the problems faced by the Information Department.