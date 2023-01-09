UrduPoint.com

Steps Taken To Ensure Flour Supply: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Steps taken to ensure flour supply: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said that effective measures had been taken to ensure the prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said that effective measures had been taken to ensure the prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province.

In a statement, the CM said the flour sale points had been increased along with enhancing the daily flour quota of flour mills to 26 metric tons. Flour was available throughout the province due to the timely government measures, he maintained.

The CM added that directions had been issued to the food department and administrative officers to ensure the supply and availability of flour.

Strict checking had been ensured at exit points of the province to stop the smuggling of wheat and flour, he further said and made it clear that indiscriminate action would be taken against those involved in the smuggling of wheat and flour.

The government was taking every measure to provide relief to the poor and there was ample stock of wheat to meet the needs of the people, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab Sale Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awarene ..

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awareness walk about burnt kids

4 minutes ago
 US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in ..

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in Africa, Europe - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Uk ..

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overa ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt to exhibit olive smaples in exhibition at ..

KP Govt to exhibit olive smaples in exhibition at KSA embassy for investment

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciates ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Ent ..

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.