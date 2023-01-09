Steps taken to ensure flour supply: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said that effective measures had been taken to ensure the prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said that effective measures had been taken to ensure the prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province.

In a statement, the CM said the flour sale points had been increased along with enhancing the daily flour quota of flour mills to 26 metric tons. Flour was available throughout the province due to the timely government measures, he maintained.

The CM added that directions had been issued to the food department and administrative officers to ensure the supply and availability of flour.

Strict checking had been ensured at exit points of the province to stop the smuggling of wheat and flour, he further said and made it clear that indiscriminate action would be taken against those involved in the smuggling of wheat and flour.

The government was taking every measure to provide relief to the poor and there was ample stock of wheat to meet the needs of the people, he concluded.