Steps Taken To Ensure 'law And Order' On Youm-e-Ashur: Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Steps taken to ensure 'law and order' on Youm-e-Ashur: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all possible steps are taken in order to ensure law and order on Youm-e-Ashur.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he directed the relevant authorities to make four-tier security cordon for the security of Majalis and processions.

He said that Punjab government had taken excellent steps for the provision of security and facility to the mourners.

Promotion of unity, integrity and religious harmony was need of the time. He said that 100 percent implementation on devised security plan would be ensured on Youm-e-Ashur.

He directed that formulated Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to monitor implementation on the devised plan and police force and concerned staff should remain on duty till the conclusion of Majalis and processions.

Usman Buzdar said that there was no room for negligence in the present circumstances and violation of code of conducts would not be tolerated at all.

The chief minister also directed to make excellent arrangements of food for the police force and other staff deputed for duty.

