Steps taken to ensure peaceful Christmas celebrations: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Comprehensive administrative and security measures have been taken to ensure holding of the Christmas celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, while presiding over a meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee here on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi, Father Emerick Joseph, Munir Niazi, Dr Abu Bakar and other members of the committee were also present.

The DC appreciated the full support of the members of the committee in maintaining atmosphere of public order and religious harmony in the district.

He said that sectarian harmony, inter-faith unity is most important requirement of the time and in this connection religious scholars must play their role.

He said that eight Christmas special bazaars in the district would remain functional from Dec 22 to Dec 24. He also appealed for adopting corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the second wave of the virus was dangerous.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar and other religious scholars said that scholars of all faiths would continue to render their services for promotion of religious tolerance, love and affection.