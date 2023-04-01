UrduPoint.com

Steps Taken To Improve Education Quality: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Saturday that prudent steps were being taken to improve the quality of education in Divisional Model College and Sandal College.

Addressing separate meetings of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Divisional Model College and Sandal College, she said that efforts had been expedited to provide quality education with minimum expenditures and fees.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar, Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), and principals of the two colleges, in addition to the board members.

The meeting disposed of routine agenda after proper deliberations.

Dr. Khurram Tariq appreciated the quality of education offered by the two colleges working under the direct supervision of commissioner and said that these institutions were considered among the best colleges of the division. He said these colleges were focusing on curricular, co-curricular and sports activities in addition to making efforts for character building of their students.

