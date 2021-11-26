(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work has been started to improve roads in different parts of Karachi and steps were being taken to improve Karachi's infrastructure.

He said this on the occasion of his visit to Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road in East District here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister's Coordinator Shehzad Memon and relevant officers of KMC.

On this occasion, they inspected the carpeting of the old bridge road.

The staff of KMC Engineering Department briefed them that this was a road located on Lyari river which has been in bad condition for many years.

"Road construction and carpeting will facilitate the people," said the Administrator Karachi. "This city belongs to all of us and it is our responsibility to make it better and more beautiful," he added.

Barrister Murtuaza Wahab inaugurated the Parda Park for women in Keamari.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Asif Khan, former MPA Humayun Khan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that Keamari district was not given attention in previous periods but now Sindh government is trying to improve it.

He said"We will carry out further development works in Keamari, construction of road from Camp to Keamari will be completed soon."The residents of Keamari expressed happiness over the construction of the park and said that the women of the area would take full advantage of this recreational facility and the environment of the area from the park.