Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan Tuesday said that steps were being taken to increase revenue from the shops located in colonies of Worker Welfare Board.

The provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the ongoing reforms in Worker Welfare Board. The meeting was attended by Secretary WWB Muhammad Tufail and Director, Finance Saifullah Zafar.

On the occasion, meeting was informed that that a portal has been created to facilitate new scholarship applicants to ensure transparent distribution. It was told that shops located in labor colonies were recently auctioned and rented out at market rates.

The meeting also discussed important business plans including establishment of a smart market and other key initiatives to further increase revenue of WWB.

Chairing the meeting, labor minister said that revolutionary reforms are underway in Workers Welfare Board (WWB) for facilitations of labors and workers. He also directed authorities to take practical steps to introduce modern reforms and address shortcomings of the board.

He stressed that employees must work seriously to introduce reforms aiming public interest and warned disciplinary action for ignoring assigned duties.

