UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Taken To Meet Emergency Situation During Floods: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:51 PM

Steps taken to meet emergency situation during floods: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair Thursday said that all necessary measures were taken to avoid any mishap during floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair Thursday said that all necessary measures were taken to avoid any mishap during floods.

Addressing a press conference in Circuit House Dera, he said that heavy machinery is on standby while flood channels were cleared to ensure smooth passage of water.

He said that there is possibility of urban and flash floods adding that people should not worry as concerned departments are prepared to deal with any situation.

He said steps to avoid urban flooding has been taken while Public Health Department planned a strategy to control overflowing of city sanitation system.

DC also urged people to avoid discarding garbage in streams and channels and help authorities in their efforts to control flooding.

Related Topics

Flood Water All

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

10 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

39 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Warsaw to Refrain From Undermining ..

3 minutes ago

G7 Ambassadors Urge Transparent Selection of Top A ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts appeal of murder accused for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.