Steps taken to meet emergency situation during floods: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair Thursday said that all necessary measures were taken to avoid any mishap during floods.

Addressing a press conference in Circuit House Dera, he said that heavy machinery is on standby while flood channels were cleared to ensure smooth passage of water.

He said that there is possibility of urban and flash floods adding that people should not worry as concerned departments are prepared to deal with any situation.

He said steps to avoid urban flooding has been taken while Public Health Department planned a strategy to control overflowing of city sanitation system.

DC also urged people to avoid discarding garbage in streams and channels and help authorities in their efforts to control flooding.