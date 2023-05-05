UrduPoint.com

Steps Taken To Prevent Cheating In Ongoing Dera Board Exam: Controller

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Steps taken to prevent cheating in ongoing Dera board exam: Controller

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Controller Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dera Ismail Khan Prof. Dr Tahirullah Jan has said that effective steps had been taken to conduct ongoing 9th and 10th examinations in a transparent and peaceful manner in the exam centres.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the examination centres of Government Higher Secondary school No.2 and Government Higher Secondary School Himmat here on Friday.

He said that education was a key to national development and it had been a priority to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in exams centers for students.

In this regard, Jan added no compromise would be made and examination staff had been strictly directed to ensure transparency in the examination centers by preventing cheating and other unlawful means.

He said teachers had been appointed for the examination duty transparently through a computerized draw for a total of 168 examination centers that had been set up for ongoing exams.

Jan said about 50,000 students were appearing in the matriculation examinations in the district.

