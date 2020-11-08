Steps taken to promote tourism: Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the Integrated Tourism Zones Project, international standard tourist centers were being set up at Mankial in Swat, Mudkalasht in Chitral,Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Secretary Tourism, Culture, sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed stated this while talking to media men here on Sunday during his visit to the Peshawar Services Club to meet with the participants of the 11th Vintage Classic car Show.

He was accompanied by Director General Culture and Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt (retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi, Additional Secretary Tourism Junaid Khan, CPO Asif Shehab, Director Youth Saleem Jan, officials of Culture and Tourism Authority and other dignitaries.

Secretary Abid Majeed met with the 50 antique and classic cars including foreign tourists' participants of the rally organized jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Land Rover. He said, new tourist zones in the province would further boost tourism according to the Government's vision steps were being taken to promote tourism in the province and it would create development as well employment opportunities in the province.

For the first time in the rally show, street children were brought exclusively to participate in the show so that they too could benefit from the entertainment opportunities. Muhammad Abid Majeed said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rich in natural beauty has ample opportunities for tourism. The provincial government has set up four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) and has decided to set up international standard tourist centers at Mankial in Swat, Madakalisht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Abid Majeed further said that work has been started on four different projects under the Department of Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the same program in Upper Dir, Kamrat, Bin Shahi in Dirpai, Skyland and Laram Top.

DG Culture and Tourism Authority KP Capt (retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi while talking said that the purpose of starting the rally from Khyber District is to take tourists to these districts as well. A large number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also participated in the rally this time.

"The participation of foreign tourists in the rally is a proof that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a peaceful province,"he said.

He said that according to the vision of the government, steps were being taken to promote tourism in the province. Work was underway on tourism zones for the growing trend of tourism in the province and new tourist destinations for tourists.

From Peshawar, the Vintage Cars rally would reach Multan from different cities via Islamabad after Shop Peshawar where participants from Karachi and other cities would also participate in the rally, followed by a rally from Lahore, Kashmir and Galyat to Khanpur.

More than 50 participants from different cities of the country participated in the rally with their vehicles while this year foreigners also participated in the rally. Participants in the rally participated in the rally with their vehicles from the 1930s to 1970s, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang MG, VW, Mini and other antique vehicles.