Steps taken to protect lives, property of minority communities: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Religious Affairs, Justice Retired, Syed Arshad Shah Thursday said that steps had been taken to protect lives and property of minorities as ensuring all the rights to minority community members was among priorities of provincial government.

He was addressing a ceremony that was organized by Provincial Auqaf Department and Churches Association of Hazara.

The ceremony that was aimed to promote interfaith harmony was held in Saint Lucas Church Abbottabad.

The minister expressed satisfaction over spirit of mutual coexistence in Hazara and said that provincial and Federal government was committed to protect minorities and their properties.

He said that minorities were safe and enjoying their rights in the country and added that certain forces were fomenting strife and trying to wedge difference between majority and minority.

He said the government was fully aware of these activities and resources were being utilized to wipe out enemies that were hidden.

He also directed to construct damaged wall of Saint Lucas Church and assured steps to protect religious places of minorities.

The minister said that matters would be reviewed about protection of temples and illegal allotment cases.

The ceremony was also attended by minority community leaders, religious figures, deputy commissioner, District Khateeb and pastors of all the churches of Hazara.