Steps Taken To Provide Best Services To Railway Passengers: Abbasi
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 09:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that all possible steps have been taken to provide best services
to railway passengers.
Through public-private partnership, the up-gradation of railway sector would be ensured in near future, he said while talking to a private television channel.
New coaches would also be inducted to extend timely services to railway passengers, he added.
In reply to a question, he said freight train services would be launched soon to reach Central Asian States.
Commenting on Indian hegemonic design, he said Pakistan will apprise the world community about the hegemonic designs of the rival country in the region.
About Indian propaganda, he said Pakistan had achieved success on all fronts by defeating India in a short war.
To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has resumed the services of Khushkhal Khan Khattak Express for the passengers' convenience.
