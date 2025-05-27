Open Menu

Steps Taken To Provide Best Services To Railway Passengers: Abbasi

Published May 27, 2025

Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that all possible steps have been taken to provide best services

to railway passengers.

Through public-private partnership, the up-gradation of railway sector would be ensured in near future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

New coaches would also be inducted to extend timely services to railway passengers, he added.

In reply to a question, he said freight train services would be launched soon to reach Central Asian States.

Commenting on Indian hegemonic design, he said Pakistan will apprise the world community about the hegemonic designs of the rival country in the region.

About Indian propaganda, he said Pakistan had achieved success on all fronts by defeating India in a short war.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has resumed the services of Khushkhal Khan Khattak Express for the passengers' convenience.

