Steps taken to provide free medicines for hospitalized patients: Health minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Amir Muhammad Jogaizai on Tuesday said that steps were being taken to provide free medicines for hospitalized patients.

He said this while chairing a meeting of all departments concerned to improve the provision of medical facilities in the hospitals of the province.

Secretary Health, officers of Balochistan Health Department, MSs of teaching hospitals, heads of various departments, chief executive of institutes, Young Doctor Association, Bolan Medical and Teaching Association, Pakistan Medical Association, Young consultant Association participated in the meeting.

The minister said that all the stakeholders gave their opinions to improve the provision of medical facilities in the hospitals.

He said that tens of thousands of patients were visiting the government hospitals of Balochistan on a daily basis saying that treasury care hospitals would be made the center of public service so that health facilities could be provided to the people.

The health minister directed the Health Department of Balochistan to take immediate steps to resolve the issue of stipends for postgraduate students, house officers and BMC students.

Continuation of reforms is necessary to provide better medical facilities to the people of Balochistan, he said adding that the facility of health card for the people of Balochistan is being started soon.

He said Balochistan province will have the honour that 100 percent of the people, that is, every family will have the facility of health card adding that each person's ID card number will be his health card.

Secretary Health said that for the transfer of authority to the lower level in Balochistan Health Department, the concerned has been sent for summary approval.

He said that Modern machinery is being purchased for four new cath labs and the purchase of other medical machinery and equipment required by hospitals has been started in a phase-wise manner.

Steps are being taken to appoint FCPS and other diploma holders to the post of Assistant Professor and Registrar all over Balochistan, he said adding that to improve governance and discipline in Treasury Care Hospitals, a board of Management is being formed in which all professors will be members.

He said that consultations are being made for changes in service rules in consultation with all health stakeholders.

The Secretary Health said that the monitoring process is being made effective in the Health Department of Balochistan so that the employees are present at their places of deployment, especially the monitoring system is being introduced for the presence of doctors in the OPDs.

The process of providing better medical services through effective reforms is common, he said and added that all possible resources will be utilized to provide quality treatment facilities to the people.

The quality and scope of medical facilities will be brought within the reach of the common man, he said.