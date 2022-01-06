UrduPoint.com

Steps Taken To Provide Relief To People In Rain Affected Areas Of Gwadar: DC Jamil

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide all possible relief to people in rain affected areas of Gwadar district in difficult time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide all possible relief to people in rain affected areas of Gwadar district in difficult time.

He expressed these views while chairing an emergency meeting on the recent heavy rains.

He said the district administration and the line department were working to help people in the areas saying that Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar district has been most affected from the recent torrential rains.

The Government of Balochistan has canceled the leave of officers and personnel of all the concerned departments in view of the recent rains, the officers of all the departments should strictly instruct the personnel of their respective departments in this difficult hour to take part in the relief work, said in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that all the machinery, food and other essentials have been dispatched despite the PDMA has been playing an active role in this regard.

Regarding the provision of relief to the people, the Deputy Commissioner said that he was supervising all the relief works himself and all the resources in this context with the aim to ensure helping of them in the area.

He said that in view of the recent rains, an emergency has been declared in the entire district while holidays of all the officers of the district have been canceled while instructions have been issued to the doctors and paramedical staff in all the hospitals of Gwadar district to remain alert.

He said in this regard, an emergency helpline has been set up in the DC office and public has been requested to call the helpline numbers 0864210027 and 0864210039 in case of any emergency.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hamood-ur Rehman and officials of various departments including Assistant Commissioner Gwadar Soban Dashti.

