Steps taken to revive cultural activities at Nishtar Hall: CM’s aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums Zahid Chanzeb said on Thursday that tangible steps has been taken for the revival of cultural activities in Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that commencement of theater dramas at Nishtar Hall would not only provide artistes with an opportunity to present quality performances but it would also allow people of Peshawar to enjoy quality shows,” he expressed these views during a meeting held here.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Centre for Learning Law and business would stage second theater drama on February 15.

The objective, he added, was to engage the people of Peshawar in cultural and joyful activities and provide opportunities to local artistes to prove their talents.