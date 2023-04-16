Steps taken to strictly deal with transporters indulging in overloading, over charging on Eid : DIG NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yousuf Malik said on Sunday that the motorway police has taken steps to strictly deal with transporters indulging in overloading and overcharging on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a statement, he said that on the occasion of Eid, the traffic pressure on the highway increases due to people going to their native areas.

In the arrangements, orders have been issued to increase the number of personnel, establish a special squad and be on high alert to the briefing and patrolling officers present at the toll plazas, the DIG said.

He advised the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging and follow the traffic rules strictly.

Otherwise, strict legal action will be taken, he maintained.

He said that people travelling in private vehicles should ensure that they have complete sleep and rest while driving on the highway because there was a risk of dozing at the wheel on the highway.

He said that while driving, drivers should focus on the road, t should never use a mobile phone and use seat belts and follow traffic rules.

During the journey, they should ensure that the condition of the vehicle was good and that they have extra water and extra tyre and tyre-changing tools present in the vehicle.

In case of any help, the commuters can contact Motorway Police Helpline 130.