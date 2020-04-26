Steps takes against the profiteers & hoarders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price lists.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his residence on Sunday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the assistant commissioners of all the eight talukas in the district as well as the assistant commissioners are initiating measures against profiteering and hoarding.