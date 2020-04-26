UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Takes Against The Profiteers & Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Steps takes against the profiteers & hoarders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sandhu has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price lists.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his residence on Sunday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the assistant commissioners of all the eight talukas in the district as well as the assistant commissioners are initiating measures against profiteering and hoarding.

Related Topics

Price Khairpur Sunday All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

14 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

15 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

15 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.