Steps takes to save police force: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkir, Irfan Ali Samo, has said that steps were being taken to save police force and employees from coronavirus in the field formations of all units in the district.

In a statement, issued here on Thursday, the SSP said disinfectant water was sprayed again in Police headquarters, Special branch, Traffic branch, CTD, CID, Police Line and many other places with the cooperation of the Sukkur Municipal administration team.

All police employees were timely provided with face masks, hand sanitizer and other safety equipment. Moreover, mobile hand wash units were established for them, SSP added.