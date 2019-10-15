Steps to be taken for beautification of Sukkur: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday said that all necessary measures would be taken in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleanliness of roads and flyovers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday said that all necessary measures would be taken in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleanliness of roads and flyovers.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to problems of the people and issued on the spot directives to the departments concerned to resolve them.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.