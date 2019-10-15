UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps To Be Taken For Beautification Of Sukkur: DC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:26 PM

Steps to be taken for beautification of Sukkur: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday said that all necessary measures would be taken in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleanliness of roads and flyovers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday said that all necessary measures would be taken in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleanliness of roads and flyovers.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to problems of the people and issued on the spot directives to the departments concerned to resolve them.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

OCAS Receives 272,372 Applications for Intermediat ..

1 minute ago

UVAS (FSHN) students secured three positions in Al ..

6 minutes ago

World Food Day observed at UVAS

6 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

10 seconds ago

Pound surges as EU's Barnier fans Brexit deal hope ..

12 seconds ago

Faisal Vawda says JUI-F Chief is always available ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.