Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of livestock across the province.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Veterinary Hospital and Livestock business and Incubation Center, DG Khan on Thursday.

He said that the best vaccines, injections, etc. would be provided for the cattle.

CM observed the ultrasound process of the goat in the ultrasound block.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also inquired about the facilities available in the institution from the goat owner.

Mohsin Naqvi also checked the register and other records in the hospital.

Chief Minister directed to formulation of a sustainable strategy to increase the production of livestock by 10 times within seven days.

The demand for livestock in the UAE and other countries was increasing, he added.

He informed that dialogues on the export of livestock products were encouraging during a recent visit to the UAE.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad gave briefing to CM.

On this occasion, Provincial secretaries, commissioners, and other officials were also present.

