UrduPoint.com

Steps To Be Taken For Welfare Of Wardens: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Steps to be taken for welfare of wardens: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority was the basic right of every police officer which would be given to them without any delay. He said that traffic wardens serving on roads were a very important force of Punjab police so every possible step would be taken for their better welfare and departmental promotions.

Rao Sardar Ali directed that the process of promotion of traffic wardens and inspectors should be completed as soon as possible on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Addressing a meeting held here, the IGP directed for speedy promotion of traffic wardens and inspectors and said that along with completion of ACRs, promotion board meetings should also be held regularly and promotion should be given to eligible officers and personnel immediately, he added.

The IGP directed traffic wardens to work diligently for the betterment of the flow of traffic and convenience of citizens.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi, while briefing about the changes in the service structure of traffic wardens, said that 295 traffic wardens across Punjab would be promoted to the rank of senior traffic wardens while 70, senior traffic wardens would be promoted to the rank of DSP Traffic.

IGP Punjab said that the improvement in the service structure of traffic police would improve the morale of force so the process should be completed without any delay. Rao Sardar directed to start the process of approving new seats on different ranks of traffic police and start recruitment process for a total of 4,700 seats.

The meeting also decided to give status of City Traffic Police Sialkot to Traffic District Sialkot. Moreover, the recommendation to send traffic police on deputation to motorways, PHP, training centres and other selected institutions would also be considered.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Establishment, Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Welfare, Farooq Mazhar, DIG Tele and CTO Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Traffic Sialkot Philippine Peso Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

30 minutes ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

30 minutes ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

47 minutes ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

47 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

47 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.