Steps to be taken to address problems of Hazara community in Blaochistan: Sajid Hussain

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday said that practical steps would be taken to resolve the problems of the Hazara community belonging to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday said that practical steps would be taken to resolve the problems of the Hazara community belonging to Balochistan.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed in serving people and congratulated Engineer Hadi Askari and his colleagues for joining the PPP.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Engineer Hadi Askari.

On this occasion, Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Sardar Sarbalund Jogezai, Dar Mohammad Hazara, Syed Dawood Agha and others were also present.

Engineer Hadi Askari informed the minister about the difficulties in making ID cards and passports for the citizens in Balochistan. He also discussed difficulties being faced by Hazara community.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that the federal government and especially the Pakistan Peoples Party were interested in solving the problems of the people.

He said that he would talk with Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the difficulties in making identity cards and passports for the people of Balochistan and relaxation of visas for members of the Hazara community.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi while congratulating Engineer Hadi Askari and his colleagues on joining Pakistan People's Party said that with their participation, Peoples Party would be more active and organized in Balochistan.

The Pakistan Peoples Party will win with a huge majority in the general elections across the country including Balochistan, he added.