Steps To Be Taken To Curb Corruption, Red Tapism Culture, Says New Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Newly deputed Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, assumed charge of her office here on Friday.
It was first appointment of a woman commissioner in city of Saints.
Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that Punjab government has entrusted the task of development of Multan division.
The deployment in land of Saints was a matter of honour, Commissioner said and added that she took charge with commitment to serve the residents of Multan division.
The doors of the Commissioner's office were opened for everyone and resolving the problems of citizens under open door policy was top priority.
Exemplary steps will be taken to eliminate corruption and red tapism culture.
The work on better cleanliness and beautification would be made across the division.
There would be special focus on rehabilitation of infrastructure, health and education, Commissioner concluded.
APP/sak
1210 hrs
