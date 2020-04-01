Steps to be taken to ensure safety of doctors, paramedics, volunteers: Sindh governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that doctors, paramedics and volunteers were our frontline soldier in war against Covid-19 and every step would be taken to ensure their safety and well being.

This, he said while talking to a four-member delegation of textile and designing industry here Wednesday at Governor's House, said a spokesperson.

Member of Sindh Assembly Ms Sidra Imran was also present on the occasion. The delegation was headed by renowned designer Deepak Parwani.

Matters relating to local production of protective gear, the needs of tiger force in this regard, less dependence on imported items and other matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

The governor said that the availability of personal protective gear for care of professionals was of paramount importance and due to difficulties in its availability local manufacturing of the same would be encouraged.

He said that healthcare professionals and volunteers engaged in looking after coronavirus patients were working tirelessly and entire nation salutes them for their contributions in this regard. "They are our heroes and we all are grateful to them", he added.

He asked details of planned local manufacturing of protective gear and said that he would personally look into this and facilitate them.

He said that coronavirus was a national issue and devoted, dedicated and most importantly combined efforts were needed for control and elimination of the same.

Deepak Parwani said that the textile and designing industry considers it as their national duty to contribute what it could to facilitate the health professionals and volunteers.

The other members of the delegation included Ms Kehkashan Saiyed, Furqan Riaz and Shozaib Kapadia.