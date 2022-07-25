UrduPoint.com

Steps To Be Taken To Recover Cotton Cess From APTMA: Joint Secy MNFSR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Steps to be taken to recover cotton cess from APTMA: Joint Secy MNFSR

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research is taking steps for recovery of cotton cess from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

This was disclosed by Joint Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Muhammad Bashir Khetran during his visit at Central Cotton Research Institute Multan on Monday.

He hinted to implement all agriculture policies in order to benefit the farmers and strengthen the country's economy. All kind of support would be given to research bodies for growth and sustainable development of cotton sector, Khetran said and added that cotton was playing key role in country's exports.

"We can promote exports by enhancing production of standard cotton", he said, adding that cotton was playing role to stabilize country's economy.

The joint secretary inspected different sections in CCRI and appreciated the cotton scientists for their dedication. Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid gave detailed briefing and informed that the CCRI had developed 34 cotton varieties so far.

Recently, six varieties of CCRI had been presented for general cultivation, said Dr Zahid.

Scientists of the institute had not only discovered new varieties but also found solutions to production problems shared by the farmers. The institute was also providing timely recommendations with an aim to ensure bumper production and keep farmers safe from losses, Zahid concluded.

