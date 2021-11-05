Steps to be taken to upgrade KMDC as a university: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the court orders regarding the affairs of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) will be fully implemented and all possible steps would be taken to make KMDC a university

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the court orders regarding the affairs of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) will be fully implemented and all possible steps would be taken to make KMDC a university.

"A third party audit of the college will be conducted under the chairmanship of KMC Finance Advisor and immediate steps will be taken to improve the present condition of the college," the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the college in his office here.

Members of the Governing Body, Provincial Minister Shehla Raza, Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Abdul Hameed Jamani, Prof. Aqeel Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Zubeida Wasim Qazi, Prof. Farid Adayo, Dr. Akmal Waheed were present and other members were also present.

"I will personally visit the college and review all the issues and solve the problems faced by the teachers, students and other staff of the college," he added.

He said that KMDC is imparting education in the field of medical to middle class students and college students should focus on their education and make their city and country famous.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the service of suffering humanity is not less than worship so young students should dedicate all their efforts in getting medical education.

"Our goal must be to help other human beings and serve humanity, the quality of education and teaching in KMDC will be further improved," he said.

The Administrator said that along with medical education, full attention will also be given to the field of research.

He said that we have to make this college the best medical education institution in the country through joint efforts for which all measures will be taken.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab urged the members of the governing body to give suggestions for the development and improvement of KMDC and play their role in ensuring prompt implementation of the instructions given in this regard.