Steps to be utilised for achieving wheat purchasing target: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah Monday said that according to the policy of government of Punjab every possible step would be utilised to achieve the wheat purchasing target and provision of gunny bags in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah Monday said that according to the policy of government of Punjab every possible step would be utilised to achieve the wheat purchasing target and provision of gunny bags in Mianwali district.

Addressing a meeting in connection with wheat purchase and monitoring the transportation of wheat from the district to the other provinces here, DC said that all the concerned assistants commissioners of Tehsil Mianwali would personally monitor the wheat purchasing process.

The meeting was attended by ACR Arjumand Zia, Assistant Commissioner including Farhan Mujtaba, Bilal Bin Hafeez and Omar Farooq.

Deputy Commissioner said that the prevention of wheat transportation would strictly be ensured at checkposts and took action against the wheat storage brokers.

The meeting has also reviewed the distribution of food Hampers among the deserving people under the Mainwali Relief Plan.

Briefing the meeting, ADCR Arjumand Zia told that out of 288 local Zakat committees 160 Zakat Committees have completed the process of distribution of Food hampers whereas the rest of would be completed during few days.