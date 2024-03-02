Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Saturday said that steps are being taken by the district administration to control inflation and provide food items to the citizens as per the rate list.

He expressed these views in his office while chairing the District price Review Committee to determine the rate lists under the supervision of the district administration to ensure the supply of food items to the citizens at affordable rates.

Price control magistrates, business representatives, district officers of food, livestock and other departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed in detail the determination of prices of food items.

DC issued instructions to the Food Department to fix the minimum rates of all food items while stressing to provide possible relief to the citizens and providing better rates as compared to other cities.

Citizens were assured of relief and enforcement of the law while ensuring cooperation with the administration on behalf of the traders.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Head Quarters Abbottabad Ahmed Mugheez, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toro, District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, President All Trade Association Naeem Awan, President Chamber of Commerce, Mufti Jafar Tayar, President Beef, Mutton Association, President Dudh Dahi Association, President Grocery Association, and others participated.

DC urged citizens to ensure cooperation with the district administration and related institutions to identify the violation of the rate list and file their detailed complaints on relevant platforms including District Control Room phone number 09929310553, Pakistan Citizen Portal mobile App, Deputy App, Deputy Commissioner's office and other District offices can be contacted.

