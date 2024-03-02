Open Menu

Steps To Control Inflation, Food Items To Be Ensured On Govt Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Saturday said that steps are being taken by the district administration to control inflation and provide food items to the citizens as per the rate list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Saturday said that steps are being taken by the district administration to control inflation and provide food items to the citizens as per the rate list.

He expressed these views in his office while chairing the District price Review Committee to determine the rate lists under the supervision of the district administration to ensure the supply of food items to the citizens at affordable rates.

Price control magistrates, business representatives, district officers of food, livestock and other departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed in detail the determination of prices of food items.

DC issued instructions to the Food Department to fix the minimum rates of all food items while stressing to provide possible relief to the citizens and providing better rates as compared to other cities.

Citizens were assured of relief and enforcement of the law while ensuring cooperation with the administration on behalf of the traders.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Head Quarters Abbottabad Ahmed Mugheez, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toro, District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, President All Trade Association Naeem Awan, President Chamber of Commerce, Mufti Jafar Tayar, President Beef, Mutton Association, President Dudh Dahi Association, President Grocery Association, and others participated.

DC urged citizens to ensure cooperation with the district administration and related institutions to identify the violation of the rate list and file their detailed complaints on relevant platforms including District Control Room phone number 09929310553, Pakistan Citizen Portal mobile App, Deputy App, Deputy Commissioner's office and other District offices can be contacted.

APP/ijz/1650

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Abbottabad Mobile Price Chamber Commerce Mufti All

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

3 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

3 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

3 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

3 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

5 minutes ago
 UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

5 minutes ago
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

5 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

26 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

11 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

11 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

11 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan