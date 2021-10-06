Steps to discourage extremism need of hour: Mahindar Pall Singh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Wednesday said measures to prevent conflicts, eradicate extremism and build peace were need of time.

He said this while talking to media persons after formation of a group for Peace Building, here on Wednesday. A total of 38 persons from different walks of life were included in the special group to work for promotion of peace in the society.

The basic aim to constitute the group was to review different factors, causing extremism or violence.

Mahindar Pall Singh stated that the group members would create awareness about different laws and also extend suggestions for peace building.

He added that religions had nothing to do with extremism. On this occasion, Professor Hameed Raza Siddique, Dr Muhammad Arshid Baloch, Sahibzada Abu Bakar Usman, Akmal Rasheedi, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Mian Majid, Shakuntla Devi and many others were also present.