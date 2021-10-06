UrduPoint.com

Steps To Discourage Extremism Need Of Hour: Mahindar Pall Singh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

Steps to discourage extremism need of hour: Mahindar Pall Singh

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Wednesday said measures to prevent conflicts, eradicate extremism and build peace were need of time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Wednesday said measures to prevent conflicts, eradicate extremism and build peace were need of time.

He said this while talking to media persons after formation of a group for Peace Building, here on Wednesday. A total of 38 persons from different walks of life were included in the special group to work for promotion of peace in the society.

The basic aim to constitute the group was to review different factors, causing extremism or violence.

Mahindar Pall Singh stated that the group members would create awareness about different laws and also extend suggestions for peace building.

He added that religions had nothing to do with extremism. On this occasion, Professor Hameed Raza Siddique, Dr Muhammad Arshid Baloch, Sahibzada Abu Bakar Usman, Akmal Rasheedi, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Mian Majid, Shakuntla Devi and many others were also present.

Related Topics

Media From

Recent Stories

FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: ..

FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: Secretary Health South Punjab ..

2 minutes ago
 Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy pric ..

Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy price surge

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies Urge Iraqi Parties to Respect Integrity ..

US, Allies Urge Iraqi Parties to Respect Integrity of Electoral Process - Joint ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Signs Contract With Pfizer for 4Mln Dos ..

Kazakhstan Signs Contract With Pfizer for 4Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

2 minutes ago
 JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer ..

JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer registrations In H1 2021

11 minutes ago
 Revenue deptt officials directed to address public ..

Revenue deptt officials directed to address public issues without any delay

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.