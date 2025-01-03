Steps To Enforce Ban On Shopping Bags Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Plastic Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.
During the meeting, Assistant Director of Environment and Secretary of the District Plastic Management Committee, Ansar Abbas, briefed on the Plastic Regulations 2024. It was announced that a ban has been imposed on shopping bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns, and legal action will be taken in case of violations.
The meeting was attended by the President of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, President of the Traders Association, officials from Punjab food Authority, Punjab Highway Patrol, Department of education, and other relevant departments.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters instructed that the members of the District Plastic Management Committee to work actively in the field and immediate legal action should be taken in case of violations. Additionally, the public should be made aware of the dangers associated with the use of shopping bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns, she added.
