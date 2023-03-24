Steps to ensure speedy distribution of free flour directed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Friday directed steps to ensure the speedy distribution of free flour to deserving families.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

The chief secretary expressed grief over the loss of lives during flour distribution in Bannua and Charsadda directing authorities to devise an effective plan to avoid such incidents. He also directed to increase flour selling points besides ensuring transparency and acceleration in the whole process.

He also directed police to effectively manage people at flour distribution points.