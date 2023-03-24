UrduPoint.com

Steps To Ensure Speedy Distribution Of Free Flour Directed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Steps to ensure speedy distribution of free flour directed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Friday directed steps to ensure the speedy distribution of free flour to deserving families.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

The chief secretary expressed grief over the loss of lives during flour distribution in Bannua and Charsadda directing authorities to devise an effective plan to avoid such incidents. He also directed to increase flour selling points besides ensuring transparency and acceleration in the whole process.

He also directed police to effectively manage people at flour distribution points.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Charsadda Flour

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.