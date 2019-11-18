UrduPoint.com
Steps To Facilitate Wheat Growers In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Steps to facilitate wheat growers in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:Punjab government has set up 36 centers for providing high quality wheat seeds on subsidized rates to local small wheat growers in Gujranwala division's all six districts including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

Ch.

Muhammad Muneer,Divisional Director Agriculture,said Punjab government would provide 34800 high quality wheat seeds bags to small wheat growers and farmers on subsidized rates in Gujranwala division.

He said the government was making all out practical efforts for the prosperity of growers and farmers. He explained that each grower having 12 acres land would be able to get maximum of five wheat seeds bags on subsidized rates from 36 centers set up by the government.

