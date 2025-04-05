Steps To Make Chiniot A Clean And Exemplary District Should Be Expedited
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision,steps to make Chiniot a clean and exemplary district should be expedited.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal assigned targets to the departments in the meeting.
DC Chiniot, while addressing a high-level meeting, said that under the Clean Punjab campaign, the ongoing cleanliness measures should be continued.
Door-to-door collection and garbage in garbage bins should be implemented. Waste workers should maintain high standards of cleanliness. Further intensify cleanliness monitoring.
Review of the implementation of the anti-encroachment campaign. Encroachments should not be visible anywhere. Emphasizing measures for the beautification of parks and improvement of the sewage system, urban beautification measures should be clearly visible.
Planning should also be made for the establishment of new street markets.
