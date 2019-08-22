Steps under way for efficient water, drainage services during Muharram

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that steps were being taken to ensure water and drainage services in the city during holy month of Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that steps were being taken to ensure water and drainage services in the city during holy month of Muharram

While presiding over a meeting on Muharram arrangements with licence-holders here on Thursday, he directed deputy directors of sewerage and water supply and disposal station divisions to maintain coordination with licence-holders and resolve any complaints about Wasa at procession routes.

He also directed the sewerage division to submit a report regarding desisting of sewerage lines and other complaints before start of Muharram.

MD Wasa assured the licence-holders that all their problems would be solved on priority basis.

Deputy Directors Irfan Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Waqas and others were also present.