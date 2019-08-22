UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Under Way For Efficient Water, Drainage Services During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:08 PM

Steps under way for efficient water, drainage services during Muharram

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that steps were being taken to ensure water and drainage services in the city during holy month of Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim has said that steps were being taken to ensure water and drainage services in the city during holy month of Muharram.

While presiding over a meeting on Muharram arrangements with licence-holders here on Thursday, he directed deputy directors of sewerage and water supply and disposal station divisions to maintain coordination with licence-holders and resolve any complaints about Wasa at procession routes.

He also directed the sewerage division to submit a report regarding desisting of sewerage lines and other complaints before start of Muharram.

MD Wasa assured the licence-holders that all their problems would be solved on priority basis.

Deputy Directors Irfan Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Waqas and others were also present.

Related Topics

Water All Muharram

Recent Stories

Turkey to Retain Control Over Morek Observation Po ..

48 seconds ago

Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard to Ink Aug 23 Contract on ..

50 seconds ago

China police seize 39 kg drugs in SW border provin ..

51 seconds ago

First PIA Hajj flight returns from Saudi Arabia

53 seconds ago

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud h ..

31 minutes ago

Women University Multan needs more land for expans ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.