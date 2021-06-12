Steps under way for promoting community policing: DIG

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani has said that Lahore Police Operations Wing was taking positive steps for promotion of community policing

He was addressing the in-charges of Police Service Centres at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh here on Saturday.

He said that positive attitude, delivery of justice, polite dialogue could bridge the gap between police and citizens.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat, DSP Farhat Abbas, in-charge Police Service Centres and other officers were also present.

At the end of the function, the DIG Operations also presented badges to the in-charges of nine police service centres.

The DIG Operations also inspected the vehicles of Police Response Units. On this occasion, two more vehicles of Police Response Unit were included in the patrolling team.