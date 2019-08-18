UrduPoint.com
Steps Under Way For Protection Of Human Rights: Shireen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for dispensation of justice to masses at their doorsteps and protection of human rights.

While chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner's office here on Sunday, she said that special focus was being given to education and health sectors.

The masses would avail every possible facility as serious efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Minister said that people's problems would be solved on priority basis. She also promised of playing role for addressing local issues.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Afzal Bashir and District Police Officer (DPO) Haroon Rasheed gave briefing about uplift schemes and law and order situation in the district.

