Steps Under Way To End Crimes: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 06:19 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nasir Naqvi has said that strict measures are being taken for elimination of crime and protection of life and property of people in the district

He was talking to complainants during khuli kutchehry (open court) held at Millat Town police station under special initiative of Punjab police, here on Monday.

He said that a new complaint cell had been set up at the CPO Office to facilitate people.

He said that orders which would be issued on the applications of the complainants during khuli kutchehry would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that open courts would be held as per schedule regularly in all areas of the district and applications of the complainants would be redressed in three phases.

(In A-category) immediate action, (B-category ) action after verification and (C-category) action will be taken after complete investigation.

He said that police reforms were imperative for redressing the public grievances adding that protection of life and property is among the top most priorities of the Faisalabad police. He directed the police officers to listen to the people who come to police stations without any 'sifarish'.

Earlier, he listened to the complaints of the people and issued orders on some of them for immediate redress.

