Steps under way to enhance agricultural productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed has said that over Rs 9 billion are being spent to enhance per acre wheat yield.

He said that implementation of various projects was in progress with Rs 300 billion to improve resources of important crops and water scarcity under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, the secretary said that enhancing agricultural production and achieving self-resilience was top priority of the government. He said that the government was taking various initiatives for uplift of agriculture so that Pakistan could achieve a remarkable place in international trade markets.

He said that subsidy was being offered on approved wheat seed varieties, inputs and agricultural tools so that per acre production and other crops could be enhanced. He said that seven lakh growers got interest-free loans under E-credit scheme so far.

Wasif said that loans for Rabbi 2018-19 was enhanced from Rs 25,000 to 30,000 while Rs 40,000 to 50,000 for Kharif 2019-20 in large interest of growers. He said that Rs 16 billion interest-free amount had been distributed among growers during the fiscal year 2018-19. He said that Rs 8 billion subsidy was provided to promote balanced use of fertilisers.

He said that voucher system was introduced for giving subsidy on fertilisers. He said that drip and sprinkling irrigation system had been installed on over 65,000 acres land in entire province. He said that maintenance work on 2,100 watercourses had completed while high efficiency irrigation system had been installed at 12,000 acres of land during 2018-19. Solar system was also installed to keep functioning high efficiency irrigation system for irrigating over 5,000 acre land.