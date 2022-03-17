UrduPoint.com

Steps Under Way To Establish Banking Courts On District Level: Chief Justice

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Thursday said steps under way to establish banking courts on district level

He stated this after attending oath taking ceremony of Burewala Bar Association officials .

The protection of the lives and property of the Bar Association and lawyers was the responsibility of the police, he added.

The chief justice also said that every effort was being made to set up banking courts at district level which would be set up soon.

He said "My doors are always open for lawyers." The chief justice also presented a cheque for a special grant of Rs 500,000 to Burewala Bar President Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique and General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Mushahid at the ceremony.

President Bar Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique and General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Mushahid also addressed the function.

The chief justice administered oath to the officials.

The ceremony was presided over by Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique.

Muhammad Asif Afzal Bhatti Additional Advocate General Punjab, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem Inspection Judge , DC Vehari Chaudhry Khidr, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Members Punjab Bar Council Syed Jafar Tayyar Bukhari, Rao Shiraz Raza, Rana Tufail Noon, Chaudhry Shafqat Ali Registrar Lahore High Court Irfan Saeed, Mian Adil Mushtaq President High Court Bar Multan, General Secretary Arshad Hussain General Secretary High Court Bar Multan Vice President Bar Imran Ali Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, MPA Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar, senior PTI leader Malik Farooq Awan, Former President Sardar Sajid Ahmed Dogar and other lawyers also attended the ceremony.

